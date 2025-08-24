Watch scintillating highlights of Travis' performance at Victorious Festival 2025
The Scottish band took to the stage last night (Saturday, August 23) giving the Victorious Festival-goers a boost.
The crowd were treated to hit songs straight from the off with ‘Sing’ closely followed by ‘Driftwood’.
Lead singer Fran Healy was in fine form interacting with the crowd from the start and they bought into the performance singing along and waving their arms in unison. Finishing on ‘Why Does it Always Rain on Me’, they let the thousands in the crowds sing the last section leading to an unforgettable moment.
Watch the video embedded in this story to see some of the highlights from their set