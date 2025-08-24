Watch scintillating highlights of Travis' performance at Victorious Festival 2025

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Aug 2025, 11:14 BST
Travis played a stunning set full of sing-along tunes as they encouraged the crowd to get involved.

The Scottish band took to the stage last night (Saturday, August 23) giving the Victorious Festival-goers a boost.

The crowd were treated to hit songs straight from the off with ‘Sing’ closely followed by ‘Driftwood’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lead singer Fran Healy was in fine form interacting with the crowd from the start and they bought into the performance singing along and waving their arms in unison. Finishing on ‘Why Does it Always Rain on Me’, they let the thousands in the crowds sing the last section leading to an unforgettable moment.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see some of the highlights from their set

Related topics:Victorious Festival
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice