WATCH: Stunning drone video shows dismantling of D-Day arena after historic event
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The D-Day arena set-up for the historic 80th commemorations at Southsea Common on Wednesday was dismantled today.
A stunning drone video shows the common in all its splendour as workers carry out the removal of stages and marquees where thousands of people had been to pay tribute to the remaining D-Day veterans and their fallen comrades.
The footage represents the end of another iconic D-Day event in Portsmouth following the previously successful D-Day 75 anniversary.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.