Watch: The highlights from the Saturday of Victorious Festival 2024
Despite the changeable weather yesterday (Saturday, August 24) was another fantastic day at Victorious Festival with crowds flocking to the second of the three-day event.
It got off to a rainy start which broke for a short while, then started again in the middle of a fantastic ‘secret set’ from Busted on the Castle Stage, followed by more downpours.
But the weather soon cleared allowing festival goes to enjoy headline performances from Jamie T on the Common Stage, Pixies on the Castle Stage, Grove Armada on the Seaside Stage and Frankie Boyle in the Comedy tent.
Watch the video embedded in this story - courtesy of Victorious Festival/Strong Island - to see some of the many highlights from the day.
