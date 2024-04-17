WATCH: This is how Pompey fans and players celebrated the team's title win

Pompey players and fans were in full celebration last night after the team’s victory secured promotion and the League One title.
By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Apr 2024, 11:48 BST
Conor Shaughnessy struck late on to secure the 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park which certainly saw the players - and fans - take an emotional roller coaster ride.

Boss John Mousinho is now a Pompey immortal after galvanising a city. Pic: Jason Brown.Boss John Mousinho is now a Pompey immortal after galvanising a city. Pic: Jason Brown.
It sparked scenes of celebrations in the stands and across the ground with a predictable pitch invasion taking place after the final whistle.

The celebrations also continued into the city’s pubs, including O'Neill's in Albert Road and Drift in Palmerston Road, with the city’s Stagecoach buses also carrying a congratulations message for the team.

