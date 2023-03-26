Hampshire police confirmed two people were removed from the ground during Portsmouth’s 2-2 draw against Port Vale. Security and police escorted the individuals out of Fratton Park but were not arrested.

Police are looking into whether any offences took place. A police spokeswoman said: ‘We assisted with the ejection of two people during the game and we will investigate any offences. We will need to speak to witnesses.’

Two people were ejected from Fratton Park during Pompey's match with Port Vale on Saturday

Fans waved and chanted ‘cheerio’ as one of the individuals is removed in the video clip.

The force said it will providing more information on the incident in the week.

Pompey were losing 2-0 at half-time before staging a comeback to draw the match 2-2. The rescued point keeps alive their hopes of sneaking into the play-off positions before the end of the season.

