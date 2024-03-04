Portsmouth wellness entrepreneur creates portable sauna business where people can relax from anywhere
Jordan Boon, of Southsea, started up PortaSauna in February as a way for people to enjoy hot plunges in the great outdoors. With the majority of saunas being found in gyms and spas, he hopes he has found a gap in the wellness market - with a sauna which people can carry in their car and use anytime.
The father of two children said: "I’d seen a trend of saunas on beaches along the south coast and got excited as my wife and I love using saunas but didn’t want to pay every time we wanted to visit for a 30 minute session. As well as the time limits, there is also the issue with sharing a sauna and not knowing who you will be sharing with. We don't have the space for a traditional sauna in our garden and the other option is indoor infrared saunas but I saw that most of them only fit one person at a time and honestly seemed like they’d be claustrophobic and boring to use."
The PortaSauna is a portable wood-fired sauna which can be set up and dismantled anytime. They come in sizes which accommodate three to four people, and six to eight people. It is heated by a small wood stove inside the tent, with an integrated chimney attached. The PortaSauna is inspired by Finnish designs and can reach temperatures of up to 90C - weighing a total of 30kg.
Mr Boon said he hopes his product can be used for social gatherings on the beach, whatever the weather. "We wanted something fun and sociable to do with friends and something to make an experience of going to the beach in the winter," he added.