Jordan Boon, of Southsea, started up PortaSauna in February as a way for people to enjoy hot plunges in the great outdoors. With the majority of saunas being found in gyms and spas, he hopes he has found a gap in the wellness market - with a sauna which people can carry in their car and use anytime.

Portsmouth entrepreneur Jordan Boon has started his own portable sauna business.

The father of two children said: "I’d seen a trend of saunas on beaches along the south coast and got excited as my wife and I love using saunas but didn’t want to pay every time we wanted to visit for a 30 minute session. As well as the time limits, there is also the issue with sharing a sauna and not knowing who you will be sharing with. We don't have the space for a traditional sauna in our garden and the other option is indoor infrared saunas but I saw that most of them only fit one person at a time and honestly seemed like they’d be claustrophobic and boring to use."

The PortaSauna is a portable wood-fired sauna which can be set up and dismantled anytime. They come in sizes which accommodate three to four people, and six to eight people. It is heated by a small wood stove inside the tent, with an integrated chimney attached. The PortaSauna is inspired by Finnish designs and can reach temperatures of up to 90C - weighing a total of 30kg.