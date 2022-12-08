Waterlooville care home helps launch Wisdom Booths initiative bringing generations together

Residents at Care UK home Pear Tree Court have been sharing advice on technology and education to a group of children as part of a new intergenerational project – Wisdom Booths.

The Wisdom Booths initiative sees Care UK homes across the UK share their advice with younger generations after a national survey found 88 per cent of people nationwide are grateful for what they have been told by their elders and 56 per cent will always rely on them for advice, regardless of how old they are.

Pear Tree Court welcomed pupils from Springwood Junior School, in Waterlooville, for an interactive advice session, in which 89-year-old resident Sheila Hawes shared her pearls of wisdom with the students. She said: ‘Always work hard in school to get a good job – and make sure you look after your mum and dad.’

John Mataruse, customer relations manager, said: ‘We understand that intergenerational relationships have been proven to be enriching for all ages and can offer older people a sense of purpose. Enjoying an advice session has provided a fantastic opportunity for both children and residents to learn from each other.’

