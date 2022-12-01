Waterlooville care home launches community library and enrols 'lucky' resident as head librarian

Wellington Vale care home, in Waterlooville, launched a community library on Tuesday – the first of its kind in the area – enabling local residents of all ages to borrow and donate adult and children’s books. The library, which is located outside the care home in Darnel Road, by a woodland footpath, even caters towards its canine customers, with dedicated water bowls for thirsty pups to use while owners browse the book case.

Breda O’Doherty is activities co-ordinator at the care home which offers residential, dementia, nursing and respite care, and has spearheaded the initiative, commissioning independent activities to design a bespoke ‘Library House’ which holds over 50 books.

The Community Library has the support of Waterlooville Library and nine local authors have kindly donated books, including Pete Adams, Helen Salsbury, C J Powell, Bryony Best and Loree Westron.

Breda O'Doherty with Wellington Vale resident Pamela Joy, the community libraries nominated librarian.

Breda O’Doherty, activities co-ordinator at Wellington Vale said: ‘A number of our residents love reading and enjoy trips to the local library. We wanted to share the joy of reading with the local community and give people of all ages access to a range of books.

‘One of our residents, Pamela Joy, has volunteered to be our nominated librarian and she will help to oversee the scheme, Playing a part in the local community is very important to our residents – so we hope that people will enjoy using our community library. We have even cemented two dog bowls to the posts of our library so that local dog walkers can give their dogs a drink whilst they select their books.’

Wellington Vale resident, Pamela Joy, said: ‘It is really lovely that Wellington Vale asked me to be their head librarian. I feel very lucky to be involved with the community and with our new library. I have already enjoyed stamping some of the books.’

