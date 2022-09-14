Waterlooville care home The Mullion has celebrated good inspection results
A care home says it is proud have been given a clean bill of health by the Care Quality Commission.
Staff at The Mullion, Waterlooville, are proud to have received a ‘Good’ CQC rating across the board in its latest inspection.
The inspection looked at the safety, effectiveness, and leadership of the service with inspectors saying ‘people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives” and that colleagues “supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests’.
It was also rated good in 2017.
Lisa Bodle, service leader for The Mullion, said: ‘I’m so proud of team for achieving this fantastic result. I know it means so much to them. They’ve made superb progress over the past year and really pulled together to deliver personalised, high-quality care. This result is a testament to their teamwork and commitment to the people we support.’
It was noted that the way that staff are managed which enabled them to dedicate enough time to each patient to meet their needs.
Rebekah Adey, managing director for Community Integrated Care, said: ‘We are delighted that The Mullion has received such a brilliant report, being rated ‘Good’ across the board. It’s great to see the team’s proactive approach to person-centred support recognised by inspectors, as this is something we’re really passionate about.
‘It’s also wonderful to see the team’s relationships with families and local health care professionals celebrated. Working with our communities, families and the people we support to develop the services we provide is such an important part of what we do.’