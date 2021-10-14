On Sunday, October 31, St George’s Church in Waterlooville will welcome worshippers to light a candle and remember those who have passed away.

The mass setting will be Faure’s Requiem which will be sung by a specially-convened choir and accompanied by a string orchestra, directed by David Cain, the director of music at St George’s.

The service will start at 6pm.

Worship at St George’s Church, Waterlooville.

Fr Colin Lawlor said: ‘This period of year in the calendar encompasses All Souls Day (which is actually on November 2) which is traditionally a day of prayer and remembrance for those who have departed.

‘This year we wanted to particularly focus on those who have lost their lives in the pandemic.

‘Anyone from the community is very welcome to come, to listen, to light a candle. I anticipate it will be a very moving service.’

Mayor of Havant Cllr Rosy Raines and her consort Graham Raines will be attending the service.

Chris Gadd, churchwarden, said: ‘All in our town and surrounds are very welcome.

‘You most certainly do not need to be a member of our church or a regular worshipper.

‘This is an opportunity for the community to remember.’

