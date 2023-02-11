Waterlooville couple who lost their daughter want to ‘give back’ to the hospital which cared for her

Dan Young and Abigail Cleverly, from Waterlooville, lost their precious daughter Daisy at Princess Anne Hospital, in Southampton, on October 1, 2022, spending just 19 hours with the newborn who had previously been given just a five per cent chance of survival.

Since then the couple have worked hard to ‘give back’ to the hospital which they say was ‘amazing’, collecting and donating over 300 presents at Christmas to Princess Anne and Portsmouth-based Hospice Naomi House & Jacksplace, who also helped care for the infant.

‘They were the best people I've ever met in my life, they couldn’t do enough for you, there was always somebody by your side comforting you,’ said Dan.

Dan Young and Abigail Cleverly, from Waterlooville, who lost their baby daughter Daisy in October last year want to ‘give back’ to Princess Anne Hospital, in Southampton, which cared for her.

‘Our consultant was with Daisy all the time, they even helped organise Naomi House. Knowing that someone tried so hard for us, makes us want to do something for them.’

Now, Dan is set to tackle the London to Brighton Bike Ride and is hoping to raise at least £5000 for a high-frequency oscillating ventilator for the hospital, the same machine which helped keep their daughter alive.

Dan said: ‘We had 19 hours with her, it was the most surreal 19 hours, we said to ourselves, all the time there’s that little bit of hope, we’re going to go with it. We made the right decision because we got to meet her and make some great memories.’

After creating the Facebook page Team Daisy Amelia Young, the couple’s friends, family and the local community have rallied round them in support, bringing Christmas donations to their door and already helping to raise £3000 for the hospital.

‘When you’re in that situation you feel so alone, you feel like you’re the only person that’s gone through that,’ said Dan.

‘When you see that, you realise who your friends are, even people you haven’t even seen in years, it’s lovely.’

Dan has also joined Sands United FC Solent – a charity supporting dads who have experienced baby loss – to help him train for the cycling event, which falls on Father’s Day.

‘They’re amazing, there’s always someone you can talk to. We’re doing this for Daisy,’ he added.