For the first two years of her life, Waterlooville youngster Mia James was just like any ordinary girl, learning to walk and talk. But after being diagnosed with Rett syndrome, her life fell apart in the space of 10 weeks, leaving her unable to communicate or even eat.

Now, all the three-year-old can do is move her eyes to communicate – but the family is fundraising for life-changing technology that could bring so much joy to their household.

Lowri, Mia and Jack James. Picture: Keith Woodland (150121-8)

Mia’s mother, Lowri, said: ‘Mia was diagnosed with Rett syndrome in 2021, just before her second birthday – it’s a neurological condition that causes all sorts of problems. She went from developing as normal to regressing to the point where she can’t talk, eat or even crawl.

‘In just a few weeks she lost absolutely everything.

The youngster is currently attending Rachel Madocks School, where tablets with eye-tracking technology are used to help pupils communicate. The fundraiser, which has already raised £5,400, will help to pay for one that Mia can have at home.

It’s hoped this technology will ‘give Mia her life back’.

‘It was such a rapid regression and so difficult for us as parents,’ Lowri, 26, said.

‘She has no muscles to swallow and can’t even stretch out her arms any more. We’ve learned to live with it but it’s heartbreaking that she can’t do anything, and worse that there’s almost nothing we can do about it.

‘To have this technology would be massive for us. I’ve watched her using it at school and it really does bring the best out of her.

‘It would totally change our lives – we would love nothing more than to have an actual conversation with our daughter.’

Rett syndrome is estimated to affect about 1 in 12,000 girls born each year and is only rarely seen in boys, according to the NHS. There's no cure for Rett syndrome, so treatment focuses on managing the symptoms.