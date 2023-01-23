Inquests are opened into the deaths of two women who died on Hampshire motorways
INQUESTS into the deaths of two women who passed away on motorways have been launched.
Both unconnected incidents will be investigated by coroners. One is into the death of Cara Osprey, 59, from Fareham.
She passed away on January 11 after police reported a ‘sudden death’ between junctions 11 and 12 on the M27 eastbound carriageway. Police received reports at roughly 2.20am.
As previously reported by The News, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said Ms Osprey’s passing was not being treated as suspicious. She added her family were informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
The carriageway was completely reopened at around 4pm.
An inquest has also been launched into the death of Louise Helen Holmes, 59, from Hayling Island.
On December 22, police reported a woman died after falling from a bridge over the A3(M) in Waterlooville.
The incident happened at the Purbook Way bridge – between junctions 4 and 3 – at roughly 7.22am. At the time, a police spokesman said: ‘Sadly, a woman in her 50s from Hayling Island was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’ The spokesman added officers worked to establish the full circumstances behind what happened. Both carriageways were reopened later that day following thorough police investigations.
Both inquests were opened last Wednesday, with hearings to be held at Portsmouth Coroner's Court. The closing date for both deaths is September 18 for Ms Holmes and November 6 for Ms Osprey.