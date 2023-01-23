Both unconnected incidents will be investigated by coroners. One is into the death of Cara Osprey, 59, from Fareham.

She passed away on January 11 after police reported a ‘sudden death’ between junctions 11 and 12 on the M27 eastbound carriageway. Police received reports at roughly 2.20am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both inquests will be held at Portsmouth Coroner's Court in Guildhall Square. Picture: Malcolm Wells (180405-3355)

As previously reported by The News, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said Ms Osprey’s passing was not being treated as suspicious. She added her family were informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

The carriageway was completely reopened at around 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest has also been launched into the death of Louise Helen Holmes, 59, from Hayling Island.

On December 22, police reported a woman died after falling from a bridge over the A3(M) in Waterlooville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened at the Purbook Way bridge – between junctions 4 and 3 – at roughly 7.22am. At the time, a police spokesman said: ‘Sadly, a woman in her 50s from Hayling Island was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’ The spokesman added officers worked to establish the full circumstances behind what happened. Both carriageways were reopened later that day following thorough police investigations.