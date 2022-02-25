The Fossils Charity Motorcycle run sees bike lovers ride through the Hampshire and West Sussex countryside and is open to riders and bikes of all ages.

Donations from the run will support the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service and Serv Wessex - a charity which delivers blood and medication across Hampshire, South Wiltshire and Dorset.

The Fossils run has been the club’s main charity fundraising event since 2004.

Members of Waterlooville Motorcycle Club.

Throughout the club’s history, club members have chosen one or two charities to support and since the first event have raised a whopping £34,000 for Rowans Hospice.

Other charities supported include Hounds for Heroes which provides service dogs to emergency workers and wounded personnel from the armed forces, Alzheimers Research UK and The Rosemary Foundation.

The Fossils run will be held again on July 17 starting at Horndean College of Technology.

Waterlooville Motorcycle Club was founded in 1928 by Rev Bruce Cornford who had suggested to a few friends that it would be a good idea to launch it.

