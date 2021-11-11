Bianca Brathwaite at a previous Body Combat Marathon. Picture: Soul Perception photography

Bianca Brathwaite, 31, from Waterlooville, has organised a Body Combat Marathon on Saturday at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre in Hilsea, raising money for charities close to her heart.

Bianca, along with several other instructors from the south coast, will be teaching two and half hours of body combat to people of all abilities on Saturday.

She said: ‘It’s a high energy martial arts inspired workout, which is non-contact.

‘We welcome all fitness levels, so I’m encouraging anyone to come along and support two great charities.’

Massage taster sessions and refreshments will be on hand for attendees, with stalls and businesses, Positive Juice and Eat Love Party, providing food and drink.

The workout will be followed by a 20-minute cool down, stretch and relaxation exercise, carried out by Grace Evans.

Bianca said: ‘It will be light-hearted and fun.

‘There’s nothing to say you have to do the whole two and half hours non-stop, people are welcome to pop off for refreshments.’

The funds raised from ticket sales and all proceeds from the event will be split between Alice’s Arc, a children’s cancer charity, and mental health charity Mind.

Bianca wanted to raise cash for Alice’s Arc following the death of Stubbington 10-year-old Sophie Fairall.

‘Sophie’s story touched a lot of people, there’s so many people affected by children’s cancer and it’s something I really want to help towards,’ Bianca said.

Bianca is keen to help support other people’s mental health through Mind.

She said: ‘Everyone is affected by mental health.

‘I’ve been really affected by it so now I make it a priority to try and help others to deal better with their own.’

Bianca, creator of the Wipe it Off podcast, also runs a mental health group on the third Thursday of each month at Base Camp in Hilsea.

It offers a ‘relaxed environment’ to support people with poor mental health.

‘Supporting one another is what we do best as humans, a little help goes a long way,’ Bianca said.

Doors open for the event at 1pm and the marathon will run from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

To find out more about the event or buy tickets, visit the Facebook page Charity Body Combat Marathon or call 07811333795.

