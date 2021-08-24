The happened at 3pm on Sunday, when a woman on a 125cc scooter was overtaken by a man driving a black Ford Fiesta on Chalton Lane, off the southbound Clanfield exit of the A3.

The Ford Fiesta then stopped abruptly in front of the scooter, and a man got out and assaulted the woman, leaving her with minor injuries.

The Fiesta then drove off in an erratic manner down Chalton Lane towards Clanfield.

Police wish to speak to man about an assault in Waterlooville.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has now been discharged.

Now police wish to speak to a man in connection with the incident. He was about 25 years old, 5ft 10in, tanned and medium build, wearing a light coloured polo shirt with short dark hair styled into a spikey quiff at the front, and speaking with a local accent.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Do you recognise this description? Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw what happened or have CCTV or dash cam footage of the Ford Fiesta (registration ending PZC) before or after the incident?’

