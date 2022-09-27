Waterlooville pub The Centurion to undergo major £382,000 refurbishment
A PUB in Waterlooville is to undergo a major refurbishment, costing more than £382,000.
The Centurion, in Crookhorn Lane, will close for the works on Saturday, October 1, and reopen on November 10 in time for the World Cup.
Husband and wife team Richard and Kirsty Mullet are to lead the pub’s staff, which will include 15 vacancies.
The refurbishment works will include the creation of two new dining areas - one adult only and one a family friendly space.
The pub will have a traditional bar, a dining area, and a sports zone kitted out with pool, darts and screens showing Sky and BT Sport.
A new kitchen is being installed to enable the pub to serve a menu of traditional pub favourites, while a coffee machine is being installed, enabling The Centurion to serve barista style coffee throughout the day.
Read More
Richard and Kirsty are keen for The Centurion to continue to be a hub of the community and will be hosting lots of activities and events including quizzes and fun days.
The pair also want to open up the pub as meeting space for organisations and groups, and plan to hold charity fundraisers for good causes nominated by regulars.
Richard said: ‘Kirsty and I will be moving to The Centurion with our children and are very much looking forward to getting to know local residents and becoming part of the community.
‘We used to visit The Centurion for the entertainment and have friends nearby and so leapt at the opportunity to take it on. It is a real local in a great location and has given us the opportunity to run our own pub, which has been a long-term dream.
‘We want the Centurion to be more family focused, offering something for everyone. I can’t wait to open the doors and show people their new-look pub.’
Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Steven McInerney said: ‘We are delighted that Richard and Kirsty are taking on The Centurion. The investment will improve facilities for residents, providing the type of quality experience on their doorstep that previously they would have had to travel for. It will also benefit residents of the 300 properties being built in the next year or so.’