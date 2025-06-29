Thousands of people flocked to the fun-filled free event on Jubilee Park which featured live music, entertainment and stalls - with lots of fun for all of the family.
The heat led to the organisers taking the decision to cancel the planned dog show, with the reptile holding and petting zoo also a victim to the weather. But despite the rising temperatures families enjoyed a fun-packed day.
Pictures by Alex Shute:
