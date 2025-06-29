23 sunshine-filled pictures of the Waterlooville Summer Fete which returned with a bang this weekend

The sun shone down on the Waterlooville Summer Fete today (Sunday, June 29) which returned with a bang.

Thousands of people flocked to the fun-filled free event on Jubilee Park which featured live music, entertainment and stalls - with lots of fun for all of the family.

The heat led to the organisers taking the decision to cancel the planned dog show, with the reptile holding and petting zoo also a victim to the weather. But despite the rising temperatures families enjoyed a fun-packed day.

Pictures by Alex Shute:

Pictured - Jiggy Wrigglers proved a big hit! Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - Jiggy Wrigglers proved a big hit! Photos by Alex Shute

Jiggy Wrigglers proved a big hit! Photos by Alex Shute

Jiggy Wrigglers proved a big hit! Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - The fire engine was a big hit! Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - The fire engine was a big hit! Photos by Alex Shute

Otis Elkins-Letts, 1 enjoying the Spiderman motorbike Photos by Alex Shute

Otis Elkins-Letts, 1 enjoying the Spiderman motorbike Photos by Alex Shute

