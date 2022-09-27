Ian and Sam Regan, formerly Blair, were married at The Tithe Barn, near Petersfield, on August 28 after a year of delays because of the pandemic, and while nerves were running high the pair were not disappointed with their ‘perfect’ day.

Ian says: ‘It was really good day, it was pretty perfect actually, everything ran smoothly. Sam was pretty nervous, she was a bit shaky when I got to see her, which is to be expected,’ says Ian.

Sam adds: ‘I was very nervous, just with everyone looking at you, it’s quite a nerve-racking thing.’

Ian and Sam Regan's wedding at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield. Photos: Carla Mortimer Photography.

To add to the emotion at the ceremony, Ian and Sam, from Waterlooville, were joined by 56 guests, two of whom were Sam’s parents who had flown from Australia to be part of the day. They had not seen their daughter for 12 years – and for Ian – it was a first meeting with his in-laws.

‘It went so fast, it’s all a bit of a blur but everything just went so well, I wouldn't change anything,’ says the bride.

Ian and Sam’s son, three-year-old River, was also there on their special day along with Sam’s children Eli, 11, Macey, 16, Luke, 17, and 18-year-old Jack – all of whom nearly had the pair in tears as they carried out their tasks.

Ian and Sam Regan's wedding at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield. Photos: Carla Mortimer Photography.

‘River, being only three, was just happy to see everyone. He was having a great time, but all of our oldest kids surprised us,’ says Ian.

‘They were in absolute bits! As soon as they saw their mum they were all crying, we couldn’t look at them because it would have set us off.’

Sam adds: ‘I had to put my head down, I couldn’t look because they were sobbing.’

And emotions continued to run high at the ceremony when Sam’s dad gave a speech that lived up to the cliché, leaving not a dry eye in the house.

Ian and Sam Regan's wedding at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield. Photos: Carla Mortimer Photography.

Sam says: ‘It was emotional, it made me cry. It was really nice, I haven’t seen them for years so it was nice for them to be there.’

However spirits soon soared when it came to Ian’s brother, one of two best men, who took to the stage and gave a rather unconventional speech.

‘My brother did a speech which was a version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air rap, it was all personalised,’ laughs Ian, who refrains from sharing any further non-family friendly details...

‘You always expect his brother to do something a bit different,’ adds Sam.

Ian and Sam Regan's wedding at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield. Photos: Carla Mortimer Photography.

The couple, who have been together for five years and engaged for three, went to school together but only began seeing each other years later – agreeing to meet for a drink after a chance meeting.

‘We didn't know of each other until later in life. We just randomly caught up years later, it was just a chance meeting when we were out,’ says Ian.

‘We just got on really well, the conversation just flowed and we made each other laugh, it was just easy,’ adds Sam.

The pair enjoyed a honeymoon to Edinburgh with their kids, but are soon hoping to hop an a plane somewhere, just the two of them.

When asked their favourite thing about one another Ian said: ‘She puts up with me! And her sense of humour, we’re very similar.

‘His sense of humour, I guess he’s relatively funny,’ laughs Sam.