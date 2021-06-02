Waterlooville's U3A group marks National Volunteers Week with town centre stall
MEMBERS of Waterlooville’s U3A group celebrated National U3A Day today.
They hosted a stall at the Bandstand in the Precinct to meet with local people and tell them about the activities the group offers.
Waterlooville’s U3A group has more than 800 members, with 100 self-organising interest clubs.
U3A is aimed at people in their ‘third age’ who are retired and semi-retired, and offers a wide range of activities and opportunities to people no longer in full-time employment or having childcare responsibilities.
Waterlooville U3A is also organising a new wellbeing group to help and encourage members to re-engage with outside activities once again.
Jo Derham, chair of Waterlooville U3A, said: ‘It’s National Volunteers Week, and U3A nationally decided that they were going to run a U3A day and each local group could decide if it wants to take part if they wanted to.
‘We thought, because we’re not quite sure how many members are going to carry on this year, but we hope that most of them are and obviously there’s lots of people out there who don’t know about us and circumstances may have changed over the last very strange year, we thought we would take part.’
Groups include art, badminton, birdwatching, bus tripping, cards, crafts, current affairs, cycling, gardening, languages, local history, music, naval history, photography, pilates, play reading, pub history, railways, snooker, tai chi, ten pin bowling, ukulele, and wine appreciation.
There are also monthly meetings with guest speakers, regular quizzes, and monthly coffee mornings, as well as barn dances.
For more information about Waterlooville U3A, visit the website at waterloovilleu3a.org.uk.