The Met Office is predicting sunshine and highs of 18C on Sunday in Portsmouth and 17C in Gosport – while highs of 19C are expected in Fareham.

While in Havant, people can expect the mercury to hit an impressive 20C.

Pictured from left: A group of friends relax in the sun at the Hot Walls in Southsea, Portsmouth. Weather input. People enjoy the hot and sunny weather at Southsea Beach, Portsmouth. © Solent News & Photo Agency UK +44 (0) 2380 458800

And the glorious weather is set to continue into bank holiday Monday, with highs predicted across the area of 20C.

After a cloudy start on Saturday, unbroken sunshine is predicted across the Portsmouth, Gosport and While in Havant, forecasters are predicting a few spots of cloud on Sunday.

The news followed a dismal May.

By Friday, the country had seen 131 per cent of the usual month’s rainfall already, according to meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth.

School friends (l-r) Charlie Sutherland, Missy Doe and Isla Green, all seven, pictured in Southsea during the last spell of good weather in April Picture: Sarah Standing (020421-3250)

