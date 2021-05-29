Weather forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant over May bank holiday
TEMPERATURES are set to soar over the bank holiday weekend in a move that will delight sunseekers across Portsmouth.
The Met Office is predicting sunshine and highs of 18C on Sunday in Portsmouth and 17C in Gosport – while highs of 19C are expected in Fareham.
While in Havant, people can expect the mercury to hit an impressive 20C.
And the glorious weather is set to continue into bank holiday Monday, with highs predicted across the area of 20C.
After a cloudy start on Saturday, unbroken sunshine is predicted across the Portsmouth, Gosport and While in Havant, forecasters are predicting a few spots of cloud on Sunday.
The news followed a dismal May.
By Friday, the country had seen 131 per cent of the usual month’s rainfall already, according to meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth.