Weather: Met Office issues yellow warning as Storm Agnes approaches
Yellow warnings have been issued for strong winds for September 27 and 28 across London and the South East of England.
This means that there will be ‘spell of strong and disruptive winds’ which could result in injury, damage to to buildings, debris, power cuts and possible delays on public transport.
The Met Office said: “Storm Agnes to bring a spell of strong and disruptive winds through Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.
"Rain tentatively spreading north-eastwards through the evening, along with stronger winds.”
If you are travelling, it is advised that you check ahead of starting your journey to check for delays and drivers should allow extra time.