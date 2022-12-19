Netflix has added a considerable amount of new films and amongst the lot is ‘Falling for Christmas’, featuring the Parent Trap star, Lindsey Lohan, who finds herself in a skiing accident during the holidays, leaving her with amnesia and in the care of a cabin owner.

‘The Noel Diary’ is a Christmassy rom-com featuring Justin Hartley, who plays Jacob, who returns home to settle his mother’s estate after dying, and he comes across a young woman who will play a big role in his identity, whilst on a journey of her own.

‘I believe in Santa’ is a new release that features Christina Moore, who has been dating Tom for five months but finds out that he loves her least favourite holiday, which sparks her attempt to fall in love with Christmas for him.

Amazon will not disappoint with their brand new 2022 Christmas films featuring some well known celebrities including Asa Butterfield, who features in ‘Your Christmas or mine?’ which is a family rom-com that sees James and Hayley make a decision to go to each other’s for Christmas, but it backfires and they end up both at separate houses.

‘Hotel for the Holidays’ features Riverdale star, Madelaine Petsch, who is the manager of a high end hotel that welcomes people from all over and she finds herself having to choose between an ex- prince and the hotel chef.