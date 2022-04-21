Selling Sunset premiered in 2019 and now the cast will return for season five, promising stunning LA homes and plenty of drama.

The series follows The Oppenheim Group, which is a high-end real estate brokerage based in LA.

In the show, viewers watch the personal and professional lives of the agents unfold as they tackle the competitive luxury home market.

But when will season five air and will it be available on Netflix in the UK?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will season five of Selling Sunset be released?

Season five of Selling Sunset will be released tomorrow (April 22).

Will the series be available on Netflix UK?

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality television series and the new season will be available on the platform on its release date.

What time will the series air?

Netflix usually releases new shows at 8am in the UK.

Who is in the cast?

After Christine Quinn's position at The Oppenheim Group was questioned following her pregnancy in season four, it has been confirmed that all season four cast members will be present in season five.

Christine spun off in her Lamborghini with her husband Christian at the end of season four after she had a blazing row with Mary Fitzgerald.

Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Herman, Romain Bonnet, and Amanza Smith have confirmed that they will return for the new series.

The cast will also be joined by British real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani, who is a new cast member for season five.

However, Vanessa Vilella has confirmed that she will be missing from a majority of season five due to suffering from Long Covid during filming.

The Selling Sunset newcomer told Page Six: 'Out of 11 weeks of filming, I was sick for five. I got Covid in August and we started filming right in that moment, so obviously they couldn’t wait for me.'

What is the plot for season five?

The new series will see a few cast members jet off on a holiday to Greece as a relationship blossoms between Jason and Chrishell.

The official synopsis of season five states: ‘This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever. Welcome to Selling Sunset.'

Sadly, Maya Vander, who revealed her third pregnancy during season four, announced that her baby was stillborn in December.

It is unknown whether the show will address Maya's loss.

Is there a trailer for season five?

A trailer for season five was released by Netflix on April 7.

The sneak-peek teases a romance between two colleagues at The Oppenheim Group and a tense conversation between Christine and Mary as they attempt to rekindle their friendship.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

Are Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim dating?

The latest season of Selling Sunset will see Chrishell and her boss Jason embark on a new relationship outside of The Oppenheim Group office.

The couple went public with their relationship in July 2021 after Chrishell shared a picture of the pair on holiday with Mary, Romain, and Brett.

Chrishell and Jason announced their split in December 2021 and it is currently unknown whether the show will feature the full length of their relationship.

