What date is Christmas in 2022? Exact day that December 25 falls on this year

When is Christmas in 2022?

Christmas Day always falls on December 25 – unlike Easter it does not move around the calendar.

What day does December 25 fall in 2022?

Christmas took place on a Saturday in 2021, which meant that Boxing Day was on a Sunday – so both December 27 and December 28 were substitute bank holidays.

In 2022, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday – meaning Boxing Day is on a Monday and December 27 will be a substitute bank holiday once again.

