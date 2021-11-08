Where can you buy poppies in Portsmouth? Royal British Legion stall locations in city, Gosport, Havant and Fareham
REMEMBRANCE Day is just round the corner but you still have time to get your hands on poppies.
The poppy has long been a commemorative symbol for those who lost their lives in conflict.
It was the flower that grew on the battlefields after The First World War, as detailed in John McCrae’s poem ‘In Flanders Field.’
Ever since, people have worn poppies to mark the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the service of our country.
The Royal British Legion are celebrating a century of supporting the Armed Forces community, after forming in 1921.
According to their website, over 40,000 volunteers will be collecting donations in the UK.
Stands have been set up across Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham.
These are the main places where you can donate to The Royal British Legion and buy a poppy.
Here is the full list:
Read More
Portsmouth
Poppies are available throughout the week at the following locations:
Cascades Shopping Centre, Commercial Road, PO1 4RL.
Tesco Extra, Fratton Way, Southsea, PO4 8FD.
Tesco Extra, Clement Attlee Way, North Harbour, PO6 4SR.
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base, PO1 3LJ.
Waitrose, Marmion Road, Southsea, PO5 2EJ.
Morrisons, Victory Retail Park, Flathouse Road, PO1 4QP.
Morrisons, Anchorage Road, PO3 5UH.
Over the weekend, you can also buy poppies at Gunwharf Quays Shopping Centre.
Fareham
Tesco Superstore, Quay Street, Fareham, PO16 0LE.
Fareham Shopping Centre, Thackeray Mall, Fareham, PO16 0PQ.
Asda, Speedfields Park, Newgate Lane, Fareham, PO14 1TT.
Cosham
Tesco, The High Street, Cosham, PO6 3BZ.
Sainsbury’s, Fitzherbert Road, Farlington, PO6 1RR.
Waterlooville
Sainsbury’s, Hambleton Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7UL.
Asda, Portland Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7XR.
Havant
Meridian Centre, Elm Lane, Havant, PO9 1UN.
Tesco Extra, Solent Road, Havant, PO9 1TR.
Outside Iceland, Greywell Shopping Centre, Greywell Road, Havant, PO9 5AH.
Gosport
Morrisons, Walpole Road, Gosport, PO12 1NQ.
Asda, East Dock Road, Gosport, PO12 1SH.