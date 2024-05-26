The Whiteley Doggy Day returned to Whitely Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 25. The event proved just as, if not more, popular than last years edition, with dog owners heading out in the sunshine to show off their pets.

Dogs were put through their paces on a specially prepared agility course, as well as being entered in competitions such as the waggiest tail and trick master.

Here are 32 adorable pictures of dogs enjoying the day with their families:

Whiteley Doggy Day Three good dogs sit proudly and patiently on the podium at Whiteley Doggy Day. Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-46)

Whiteley Doggy Day Dogs of all shapes and sizes where in attendance.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-101)

Whiteley Doggy Day Two dogs make friends at Whiteley Doggy Day.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-100)

Whiteley Doggy Day Owners proudly displayed their dogs at Whiteley Doggy Day.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-99)