Whiteley Doggy Day sees pups of all shapes and sizes take on fun challenges in the sun - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 26th May 2024, 11:08 BST
A Hampshire shopping centre held a day of dog activities with families coming down in their numbers to test and treat their pets.

The Whiteley Doggy Day returned to Whitely Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 25. The event proved just as, if not more, popular than last years edition, with dog owners heading out in the sunshine to show off their pets.

Dogs were put through their paces on a specially prepared agility course, as well as being entered in competitions such as the waggiest tail and trick master.

Here are 32 adorable pictures of dogs enjoying the day with their families:

Three good dogs sit proudly and patiently on the podium at Whiteley Doggy Day. Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-46)

1. Whiteley Doggy Day

Three good dogs sit proudly and patiently on the podium at Whiteley Doggy Day. Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-46) Photo: Keith Woodland

Dogs of all shapes and sizes where in attendance.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-101)

2. Whiteley Doggy Day

Dogs of all shapes and sizes where in attendance.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-101) Photo: Keith Woodland

Two dogs make friends at Whiteley Doggy Day.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-100)

3. Whiteley Doggy Day

Two dogs make friends at Whiteley Doggy Day.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-100) Photo: Keith Woodland

Owners proudly displayed their dogs at Whiteley Doggy Day.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-99)

4. Whiteley Doggy Day

Owners proudly displayed their dogs at Whiteley Doggy Day.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-99) Photo: Keith Woodland

