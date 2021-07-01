Becky Sutton, a Year 2 teacher at Whiteley Primary School, has won a national award.

Becky Sutton, a teacher at Whiteley Primary School in Gull Coppice, has been awarded a Pearson National Teaching Silver Award, which is given out to just 102 teachers across the UK every year.

It means the Fareham resident has also been shortlisted for one of the competition’s 15 gold awards, which will be handed out in November during a special BBC programme.

The much-appreciated teacher said she was humbled to have her hard work recognised at a national level after a parent wished to nominate her for the award.

Becky Sutton receiving her award from the Mayor of Winchester, Councillor Vivian Achwal.

The Year 2 teacher said: ‘It makes you feel that the hard work is worthwhile.

‘I was very flattered. The whole experience has been very flattering in general as it was a parent of one of the children in my class who thought I might be suitable for such an award. It was really humbling to be thought of.

‘I have amazing colleagues here at Whiteley, and I feel they all deserve an award as well.’

Becky, who has been at the school for more than 10 years, received her silver award trophy from the mayor of Winchester, Councillor Vivian Achwal, at a special ceremony at the school last week.

Headteacher Lesley Pennington said her colleague rightly deserved the recognition as she has a ‘fantastic’ ability when it comes to connecting with children.

The headteacher said: ‘Every day she goes the extra mile – but she sees it as part of her job. She has that special magic that brings out the best in everyone.

‘We had a parent who wanted to nominate Becky for this award, but parents aren’t able to make nominations.

‘So I said to them put something together, and I’ll put something in for a local Hampshire education award.

‘What the parent wrote was so strong I went and talked to people who worked with Becky, and they said they would absolutely support a nomination for a national award.’

The Pearson National Teaching Gold Awards are due to be announced in the autumn.

