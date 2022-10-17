Whiteley shopping centre has unveiled a new changing facility which is fully accessible for everyone, including people with more complex needs and disabilities.

The new facility is in the east car park, near the Harvester, and it has been designed with specialised health equipment including overhead hoists, adjustable wash basins, changing benches, grab rails and privacy screens.

British Land, Changing Places facility at Whiteley Shopping Centre, Hampshire, October 13 2022

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘Making our centre inclusive and accessible for everyone is a major priority for us and we’re over the moon to be able to now offer these exceptional facilities. I do hope our new Changing Places facilities help to make Whiteley even more welcoming for our visitors and, as always, look forward to hearing any feedback from those using them.’

Whiteley’s disability services also offer wheelchair hire and Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme, which is a global symbol for non-visible disabilities.

Karen Hoe OBE, changing places manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: ‘We are so pleased to see that Whiteley has joined the growing installations of shopping complexes that have committed to adding a new Changing Places facility.

‘Their commitment to being Inclusive will make a huge difference to hundreds of people who are dependent on these facilities on a daily basis. The addition of this modular unit will ensure more people can come to visit and stay longer to enjoy their shopping experience with comfort and dignity.’