Kim Woodburn recently called for Holly Willoughby to be sacked following revelations Phillip Schofield had an affair with a younger male colleague.The former celebrity cleaner joined Dan Wooton on GB News on Monday (May 29) and the host asked for her thoughts on the Schofield scandal.

Wootton said Holly Willoughby had asked to relaunch the ITV daytime show on Monday, June 5 on her own following her return to the This Morning sofa. Woodburn replied: “I bet she does that little b***h, I bet she does.”

She added: “In all the years she’s been on that show she has never taken part, all we hear is "oh Phillip". She aided and abetted him to take a big salary, get shot of that little b***h. Wimpy, wimpy little woman, she will not be missed.”

Following Schofield’s revelations and his exit from the ITV show, Woodburn has launched several attacks on the former This Morning presenter and Willoughby. In the GB News interview, she went on to give her opinion on whether This Morning should be axed.

She said: “I have very mixed emotions about that. A nice morning show with families and mums sitting there is a nice thing...

“This show is so tainted and gross. I don’t want to see it go off but I think it should. I think it should come back in a different format with different people. It’s been so ruined by Schofield but let’s not give up and let’s start again.

“It should be taken off, and reviewed, and a decent show put back on.”

Woodburn is known for her TV appearances and outbursts, but what has she starred in throughout her career and what is her link to Portsmouth? Here’s everything you need to know.

Kim Woodburn’s Portsmouth link

Kim Woodburn is from Eastney

Patricia Mary "Kim" Woodburn (formerly McKenzie) was born in Eastney, Portsmouth on March 25, 1942. She left her Hampshire home at the age of 16 and moved to Liverpool where she worked as a live-in cleaner for a family, kickstarting her cleaning career.

Kim Woodburn’s age

Woodburn is 81 years old.

Kim Woodburn’s TV career including How Clean is Your House, I’m a Celeb and Celebrity Big Brother

In 2002, Channel 4 contacted a cleaning company looking for "a really good cleaner with quite a funny temperament for a new series." Woodburn, who was then earning £1,000 a month as a live-in cleaner for a family in Kent, was recommended by the company for the role. She then carried out a screen test and producers paired her with Aggie MacKenzie as they started filming three weeks later.

How Clean Is Your House? aired from 2003 to 2009 and Woodburn went on to star in a Canadian version called Kim’s Rude Awakenings alongside Mike Chalut. In August 2009, Woodburn announced she would not be making any further series of the Channel 4 show, leading the broadcaster to announce the show had been cancelled.

Following her time on the show, Woodburn went on to make a variety of TV appearances, including starring as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother. She finished runner-up to Gino D’Acampo in I’m A Celeb and finished third place in Celeb Big Brother.

In August 2018, Woodburn made a controversial appearance on ITV’s Loose Women where she was asked by panellists whether she would make amends with Coleen Nolan. The pair famously fell out during their time on Celeb Big Brother.

However, Kim left the Loose Women set after a reception by the panel was widely described as "bullying". The incident resulted in almost 8,000 people complaining to regulator Ofcom.

