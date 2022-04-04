Rachael Hawnt, a singer and vocal coach, took home the top title in the programme’s grand final on April 2.

She said: ‘I feel on top of the world. It’s amazing, fantastic.’

Hosted by X-Factor contender Olly Murs, the Starstruck contestants are transformed into an iconic music star to perform some famous hits.

Professional musician Rachael Hawnt.

Performers have been taking to the stage to try and impress the judges Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford, and Beverley Knight.

Rachael has spent months becoming Cher and performing the artist’s hits to the Starstruck audience, wowing the judges with her rendition of Cher’s iconic track ‘Believe’ at the grand final.

Her performance got the most votes from the studio audience - meaning that Rachael was named the winner and she got to take home the £50,000 prize money.

Rachael has been named the winner of Starstruck.

Rachael said that she has had ‘amazing feedback’ from fans of the programme, and that her phone has been ringing a lot as people call to congratulate her.

She added: ‘It’s been pretty crazy. I still can’t get through all the messages, it’s just been mindblowing.’

Rachael performed alongside five other finalists, who took to the stage as Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, Billie Eilish, Lionel Richie, and Barbra Streisand.

In the final programme, each impersonator performed one of their idol’s greatest hits for the audience.

Rachael said: ‘The final was really nerve wracking - the talent there was amazing.

‘They were all incredible acts.

‘I wasn’t expecting to win. It was a big surprise and I feel really lucky to have been chosen by the public.’

As well as gaining the most votes from the studio audience, Rachael was given positive feedback from the celebrities on the judging panel.

Rachael said: ‘Adam Lambert said he loved me and thought I was exactly like Cher.

‘They said the most amazing things, they said it was spot on.

‘I’m still gobsmacked.’

The singer works with her partner, Ash Cutler, to co-write and produce music from their Horndean studio.

Rachael added: ‘I’ve already been celebrating with family at home, my nearest and dearest around me.’

