An array of floral displays and a relaxing summer lounge has blossomed into life at the retail outlet.

Created by Kit and Caboodle and Shilpa Reddy Flowers Designs, the stunning exhibits are set to be on display for guests to enjoy throughout the summer months until September 2.

The new blossom display at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Umpf

This week, the Spinnaker Tower will be lit up to celebrate the display’s opening.

Visitors to Gunwharf Quays can capture picture perfect moments in front of an arrangement of stunning eye-catching displays all bursting with flowers, including a traditional telephone box, oversized flowerpots and a classic VW campervan which will be selling prosecco each day.

Centre director Yvonne Clay said: ‘With spring in full bloom, and summer on its way, we wanted to offer an opportunity for our guests to re-engage with friends and family and enjoy some floral fun, which is exactly what we hope Blossoming at Gunwharf Quays will bring.

‘Our aim is to provide the perfect destination for our guests to flourish, whether that’s being inspired by the yellow colours from the floral installations or enjoying spending time relaxing with friends and family and appreciating the calm oasis.

‘We’re also delighted to open up the summer lounge to the public to utilise and look forward to welcoming a wide array of local businesses and performers to Gunwharf Quays over the summer months.’