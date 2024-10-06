Wickham Beer Festival: 15 pictures from popular event as locals spoilt for choice

By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Oct 2024, 13:22 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 13:38 GMT
People were spoilt for choice as a popular beer festival returned this weekend.

Wickham Beer Festival, located in Wickham Community Centre, was a huge success again as people took advantage of more than 30 locally produced beers, ales and ciders.

A fun atmosphere was enjoyed by all, with it also featuring live music and a barbecue.

See pictures of the Wickham Beer Festival here:

Aubrey Welsh. Wickham Beer Festival, Wickham Community Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-068)

Aubrey Welsh. Wickham Beer Festival, Wickham Community Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-068)

Ian Stoddard, left, is served with his beer. Wickham Beer Festival, Wickham Community Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-056)

Ian Stoddard, left, is served with his beer. Wickham Beer Festival, Wickham Community Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-056)

From left, Fran Donegan, Phil Souter and Dave Souter. Wickham Beer Festival, Wickham Community Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-061)

From left, Fran Donegan, Phil Souter and Dave Souter. Wickham Beer Festival, Wickham Community Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-061)

From left, Neville Wheeler, Ian Johnson and David Blaikie. Wickham Beer Festival, Wickham Community Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-062)

From left, Neville Wheeler, Ian Johnson and David Blaikie. Wickham Beer Festival, Wickham Community Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-062)

