Wickham celebrates as 2023 Official Armed Forces Day Convoy to drive through historic Wickham Square
The 2023 Official Armed Forces Day Convoy will drive through the historic Wickham Square following the outpouring of support from the local community.
At the invitation of the Parish Council, this year’s official Armed Forces Day Convoy, will drive through Wickham Square, to herald its onward journey through Hampshire.
On previous occasions, the convoy, which assembles at Southwick, near Fareham, has travelled along the B2177, to the A32 crossroads, and then through the Meon Valley to its destination.
However, so much support has been given to previous convoys by the local community, including the ringing of church bells and the large turnout of enthusiastic well-wishers, that the invitation to extend the run through the village centre was readily accepted by the convoy organisers.
The convoy on the 24 June, will depart from Southwick at 10.00am and is scheduled to arrive in Wickham at approximately 10.20am. Preceded by motorcycle outriders and a safety vehicle, the main convoy, follows approximately five minutes afterwards, and comprises of sixty classic military vehicles with a contingent of Royal British Legion Branch Riders.
A return visit by the Veterans coach is planned as the appearance of a special guest. The route through the village will be via the A32, the A344 into the Square and via Bridge Street to re-join the A32.
A spokesperson said: ‘It will be a fitting tribute to the troops that passed through Wickham and all those who were stationed locally that the convoy arrives in the village, saluting them on Armed Forces Day.’