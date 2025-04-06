Wickham Charity Beer Festival made a stunning return - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 6th Apr 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 14:31 BST

Beer drinkers were raising their glasses in Wickham as the popular Charity Beer Festival made its return.

Taking place at Wickham Community Centre, more than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders were on offer on Saturday (April 5) alongside with delicious food and lively entertainment during the evening.

Watch the video embedded in this picture gallery to find out more about the event and the charities it is raising money for.

A great selection on offer

1. Wickham Beer Festival

A great selection on offer | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
The event attracted a real crowd

2. Wickham Beer Festival

The event attracted a real crowd | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
So much to try

3. Wickham Beer Festival

So much to try | The News

Photo Sales
The event took place at the Community Centre, Mill Lane,

4. Wickham Beer Festival

The event took place at the Community Centre, Mill Lane, | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice