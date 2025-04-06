Wickham Charity Beer Festival made a stunning return - in pictures

Taking place at Wickham Community Centre, more than 30 locally-brewed beers and ciders were on offer on Saturday (April 5) alongside with delicious food and lively entertainment during the evening.
Watch the video embedded in this picture gallery to find out more about the event and the charities it is raising money for.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.