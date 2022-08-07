Despite technical difficulties which left the band without a keyboard player, Saturday night headliners the Levellers played to an enthusiastic crowd inside the main stage tent.
The Undertones and Ferocious Dog also performed on Saturday, while The Waterboys and The Men They Couldn’t Hang took to the main stage to close the festival on Sunday.
While there was disappointment for some after Squeeze frontman Chris Difford had to cancel just hours before his solo set on Thursday evening, Scottish folk musician Alistair Russell stepped up to open the main stage.
Festival-goer Paul Kearney had travelled down from his home near Epsom.
He said: ‘It’s been nice, it’s the first time here for me.
‘I’m most excited for the Levellers, I’m an old Levellers fan. It’s my generation.’
Smaller bands and local artists played on stages and in tents across the festival, and traditional English folk dancing and acoustic artists performed for the crowds.
Andy and Leanne Branch, from Hove, were enjoying country dancing performances on the Saturday afternoon with their children, three-year-old Harriett and five-year-old Xander.
Leanne said: ‘It’s good, it’s been a little bit full on with the children.
‘It’s their first festival and there’s lots going on, but they’re having a good time.
‘We love a bit of music and dance.’
A number of different displays and activities took place across the festival field, including morris dancing, a storytelling tent, inflatable climbing spaces for children, circus tricks, and a silent disco.
One of the tents was the temporary home of Elemental, a craft, community and refreshment space operated by volunteers from five local churches.
Volunteer Julie Tizzard said: ‘We have had lots of people in - the craft activities are always a great attraction.’