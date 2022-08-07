A mass Bhangra lesson led by the Dhol Foundation. Picture: Mike Cooter (060822)

Despite technical difficulties which left the band without a keyboard player, Saturday night headliners the Levellers played to an enthusiastic crowd inside the main stage tent.

The Undertones and Ferocious Dog also performed on Saturday, while The Waterboys and The Men They Couldn’t Hang took to the main stage to close the festival on Sunday.

While there was disappointment for some after Squeeze frontman Chris Difford had to cancel just hours before his solo set on Thursday evening, Scottish folk musician Alistair Russell stepped up to open the main stage.

From left, Clare Crumpton, Rose King, Margaret Flannery and Denise Crumpton. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Festival-goer Paul Kearney had travelled down from his home near Epsom.

He said: ‘It’s been nice, it’s the first time here for me.

‘I’m most excited for the Levellers, I’m an old Levellers fan. It’s my generation.’

Canadian singer Martha Wainwright Picture: Paul Windsor

Smaller bands and local artists played on stages and in tents across the festival, and traditional English folk dancing and acoustic artists performed for the crowds.

Andy and Leanne Branch, from Hove, were enjoying country dancing performances on the Saturday afternoon with their children, three-year-old Harriett and five-year-old Xander.

Leanne said: ‘It’s good, it’s been a little bit full on with the children.

‘It’s their first festival and there’s lots going on, but they’re having a good time.

Jasmine Franks Malzard and Dave Malzard celebrate their recent wedding Picture: Sam Stephenson.

‘We love a bit of music and dance.’

A number of different displays and activities took place across the festival field, including morris dancing, a storytelling tent, inflatable climbing spaces for children, circus tricks, and a silent disco.

One of the tents was the temporary home of Elemental, a craft, community and refreshment space operated by volunteers from five local churches.

Dave Shields from the Portsmouth-based Prize Old Mummers. Picture: Mike Cooter (060822)

Volunteer Julie Tizzard said: ‘We have had lots of people in - the craft activities are always a great attraction.’

Niki Freemantle added: ‘It’s a quiet space where we can talk to people - they can discuss their problems if they want.

‘We’re open to everyone - so far we’ve spoken to a white witch, a pagan, and an atheist.’

Fellow volunteer Martin Letts said: ‘We have had lots of people interested. ‘It’s a space where people can come and relax, and once people relax, they open up.

‘We have people that come every year.’

10cc lead singer Graham Gouldman Picture Paul Windsor

Warming up for the Hoedown: Cornucopia prepare for their presentation of Appalachian style clog dancing. Picture: Mike Cooter (060822)

The Saw Doctors at The Wickham Festival on Friday Picture: Paul Windsor