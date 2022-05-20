Wickham Horse Fair 2022: Recap updates as crowds turned out for fair despite bad weather

WICKHAM Horse Fair has taken place in Hampshire today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson and Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 20th May 2022, 1:15 pm

Travellers from across the country were expected to arrive for the event in the village near Fareham.

Roads in and around Wickham have closed throughout the day.

The fair, which has been running for almost 800 years, takes place mainly in The Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Wickham Horse Fair 2022.

All you need to know about Wickham Horse Fair 2022

Police have advised motorists to allow extra time for their journey today due to the road closures.

A number of pubs in the surrounding villages are closed as well.

Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and again in 2021, however a number of people still attended.

Wickham Horse Fair. Picture: Sarah Standing

The News will be sending a reporter and a photographer down to the fair today.

Stick with us for all the latest updates, photos and videos throughout the coming hours.

You can find all that in our live blog below.

Make sure to check back throughout the morning for all the updates.

Wickham Horse Fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Will you be attending the Wickham Horse Fair? Let us know in the comments below.

Live updates from Wickham Horse Fair

Last updated: Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:00

  • Wickham Horse Fair taking place
  • Road closures will be in place
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 17:33

We will bring you all the updates

Stick with us for live updates, photos and videos.

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 06:00

Wickham Square closed today

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 06:30

Everything you need to know about today

All you need to know about the fair

Find out all you need to know about Wickham Horse Fair in our handy guide.

Including how long it has been going.

Which roads are closed - and also the pubs that are shut.

Read more here

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 07:00

Why does Wickham Horse Fair take place on May 20

Come rain or shine, Wickham Horse Fair takes place on May 20 each year.

Except if it falls on a Sunday - due to that being a day of rest in the Roman Catholic faith.

But why is this so?

Here’s all you need to know

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 08:33

Remember to allow extra time for journeys

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 10:24

Lots of police in Wickham

Police in Wickham

‘Lots of police around’, our photographer Sarah Standing has said.

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 10:27

Here are some of the horse in Wickham

Horses in Wickham
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 10:35

Crowds beginning to gather in Wickham

Crowds form in Wickham

Crowds are beginning to form in Wickham, photos show.

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 10:40

Horses have stopped running for the minute

Wickham Horse Fair
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 10:45

Rain expected to last in Wickham until afternoon

Rainy start in Wickham

It has been a rainy start to the day at the Wickham Horse Fair.

The Met Office is forecasting that rain will last until around 1pm.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3