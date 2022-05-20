Travellers from across the country were expected to arrive for the event in the village near Fareham.
Roads in and around Wickham have closed throughout the day.
The fair, which has been running for almost 800 years, takes place mainly in The Square.
Police have advised motorists to allow extra time for their journey today due to the road closures.
A number of pubs in the surrounding villages are closed as well.
Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and again in 2021, however a number of people still attended.
Wickham Square closed today
Why does Wickham Horse Fair take place on May 20
Come rain or shine, Wickham Horse Fair takes place on May 20 each year.
Except if it falls on a Sunday - due to that being a day of rest in the Roman Catholic faith.
But why is this so?
Lots of police in Wickham
‘Lots of police around’, our photographer Sarah Standing has said.
Here are some of the horse in Wickham
Crowds beginning to gather in Wickham
Crowds are beginning to form in Wickham, photos show.
Horses have stopped running for the minute
Rain expected to last in Wickham until afternoon
It has been a rainy start to the day at the Wickham Horse Fair.
The Met Office is forecasting that rain will last until around 1pm.