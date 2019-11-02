Wickham restaurant opened last year by Masterchef finalist announces closure

A HOTEL RESTAURANT opened by a Masterchef finalist has announced it has closed its doors.

Greg Emmerson, runner-up on BBC One’s Masterchef, opened Table 22 at the Old House Hotel in December last year as part of a £250,000 revamp for the venue under new owners GA Gourmet.

In March this year he announced he would be ‘no longer involved’ with the restaurant in Wickham Square.

Yesterday the restaurant posted on social media that owner GA Gourmet would be shutting the eatery immediately.

A letter written by operational director Tom Hopkins said: ‘The reasons for closing the restaurant are due to circumstances beyond the company’s control and it is a huge disappointment that the company has had to reach this decision.

‘Table 22 opened in December 2018 [and was] set to offer a unique dining experience to the local Wickham Square. The restaurant achieved very much the high level of both food and service expectations, which were drawn up prior to its creation.

‘We are very proud of the restaurant’s reputation within the area, creating a unique breakfast, afternoon tea and dining experience, Our TripAdvisor’s have been nothing but five star which reflects the effort which has been put in by the front of house team and kitchen team, however, unfortunately today this journey will draw to a close.’

All future bookings in the restaurant have been cancelled and the team is contacting customers and any deposits or payments made will be refunded in full within the next 14 days.

The letter by Mr Hopkins added: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers who visited the restaurant over the last year. We are truly grateful for the continued support and praise we have received from all the guests that we have had the pleasure of welcoming to Table 22.’

The Old House Hotel is still open.