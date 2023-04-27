News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
11 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
11 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
13 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
14 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
16 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Wickham teenager is in the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023 which will take place in Blackpool

A teenager has made it to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023 – and she could not be prouder.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Sofia Bovey, who attends Mayville High School in Southsea, has announced that she is in the final of Miss Teen Great Britain as Miss Hampshire and she will be competing for the title and a prize.

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a grand final where the winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with prizes including £1,000 in cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sofia said: ‘I am so excited to have made it to the final, I can’t believe it – I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity.

Sofia Bovey from Wickham has made it to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023Sofia Bovey from Wickham has made it to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023
Sofia Bovey from Wickham has made it to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023
Most Popular

‘Making it to the grand final is a dream come true. I am so proud to represent Hampshire and hopefully I can go and win the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown.’

SEE ALSO: QA doctor into the finals of Ms Great Britain walking 150km for charity says you can have ‘brains and beauty’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grand Final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Blackpool and the weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.

Prizes also include a sash and a crown, £350 to spend at The Dress Studio, beauty treats from Duncan and Patti of the UK Glam Squad, a bottle of Magic Tan UK’s instant self-tan, a Laines London accessory bag from Reign Cheshire, a queens retreat overnight girls getaway in a luxury location and many more.

Related topics:Great BritainBlackpool