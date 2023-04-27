Wickham teenager is in the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023 which will take place in Blackpool
A teenager has made it to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023 – and she could not be prouder.
Sofia Bovey, who attends Mayville High School in Southsea, has announced that she is in the final of Miss Teen Great Britain as Miss Hampshire and she will be competing for the title and a prize.
Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a grand final where the winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with prizes including £1,000 in cash.
Sofia said: ‘I am so excited to have made it to the final, I can’t believe it – I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity.
‘Making it to the grand final is a dream come true. I am so proud to represent Hampshire and hopefully I can go and win the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown.’
The grand Final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Blackpool and the weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.
Prizes also include a sash and a crown, £350 to spend at The Dress Studio, beauty treats from Duncan and Patti of the UK Glam Squad, a bottle of Magic Tan UK’s instant self-tan, a Laines London accessory bag from Reign Cheshire, a queens retreat overnight girls getaway in a luxury location and many more.