Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a grand final where the winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with prizes including £1,000 in cash.

Sofia said: ‘I am so excited to have made it to the final, I can’t believe it – I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity.

Sofia Bovey from Wickham has made it to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023

‘Making it to the grand final is a dream come true. I am so proud to represent Hampshire and hopefully I can go and win the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown.’

The grand Final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Blackpool and the weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.