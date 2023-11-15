Willy Wonka to appear at Fareham Shopping Centre to hand out golden tickets
Willy Wonka characters will be making a special appearance at the shopping centre on November 18 ahead of the release of the new Wonka film.
The characters will be giving out golden tickets which could lead to some amazing prizes and chocolate giveaways.
The characters will make their appearances at 11am, 12noon, 1pm and 2:30pm and each session will last for 30 minutes.
Alongside the golden tickets, blue tickets will also be handed out, and those lucky enough to be the recipient of the tickets will have the opportunity to drop them into a designated ballot box for a chance to win exciting prizes, making the event even more thrilling for everyone involved.
The event will be the perfect opportunity to get the family in the festive spirit and to make things more exciting, the town will also be transformed into a Christmas fairytale with its annual light switch on.
The switch-on will take place on the same day (November 18) at 5:30pm and it is expected that there will be hundreds of people at the event.
The Christmas Switch On is put together by the dedicated members of Fareham Council who work hard to ensure that the event goes ahead and, this year, there will be a new light display.