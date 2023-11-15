A famous chocolatier character will be appearing at Fareham Shopping Centre to dish out golden tickets to lucky shoppers.

The characters will be giving out golden tickets which could lead to some amazing prizes and chocolate giveaways.

The characters will make their appearances at 11am, 12noon, 1pm and 2:30pm and each session will last for 30 minutes.

Fareham Shopping Centre will be welcoming Willy Wonka characters this weekend.

Alongside the golden tickets, blue tickets will also be handed out, and those lucky enough to be the recipient of the tickets will have the opportunity to drop them into a designated ballot box for a chance to win exciting prizes, making the event even more thrilling for everyone involved.

The switch-on will take place on the same day (November 18) at 5:30pm and it is expected that there will be hundreds of people at the event.

