Woman, 22, raped on Fareham town centre footbridge sparking increased police patrols

Officers were called after a 22-year-old woman reported she had been attacked near Fareham train station between 1.30am and 2.45am on Saturday morning.

The woman said that she was walking along the High Street in Fareham when a man unknown to her approached her.

The man then threatened her before attacking her in the area of a footbridge that goes over Western Way, close to Fareham train station.

An investigation is underway and the woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

The man is described as being white, aged between late twenties and early thirties, approximately 5ft 11in tall, with as slim build and a full beard that was blonde and grey in colour, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Detective Constable Steve Finnis from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team said: ‘Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances and we would like to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity in the early hours this morning to get in touch.

‘Were you in the area this morning between 1.30am and 2.45am? Did you see anything suspicious or anyone matching the description above?

‘Perhaps you have CCTV or were driving in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage?

‘Officers from Fareham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out increased patrols in the area.

‘If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.’

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 44220109191.

