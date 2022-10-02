Woman dies off Isle of Wight after falling overboard from boat in Solent waters
A WOMAN has died after falling overboard from a boat in the Solent.
Hampshire Constabulary and the RNLI have confirmed that a 43-year-old woman died off the coast of Cowes, Isle of Wight, yesterday afternoon.
The woman fell overboard and was unconscious when emergency services found her.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: ‘Members of Cowes RNLI lifeboat were on hand at Trinity Landing to assist in a tragic incident involving a 43-year-old yachtswoman rescued unconscious from the Solent by a Cowes Harbour launch.
‘But despite resuscitation attempts by members of emergency services the woman was eventually pronounced dead.’
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that the woman’s next of kin have been informed.
‘We were called at 2.58pm yesterday to a report of a woman in her 40s falling overboard from a vessel off the coast of Cowes,’ a spokesman said.
‘We are working with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.’