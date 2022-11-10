Firefighters rushed to the scene of the wreckage to rescue the woman trapped inside a car. It happened on the A272 Winchester Road at roughly 5.30pm yesterday.

The car was shunted onto its side, and the woman was taken to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. Crew manager Mitch Creighton, of Cosham Fire Station, told The News: ‘The accident involved one vehicle and a HGV lorry. The car ended up on its side.

The crash happened on the A272 Winchester Road, near Petersfield. Picture: Google Street View.

‘An appliance from Cosham, Liphook, and Havant, attended the scene. One female was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital.

‘The injuries were not serious at the time. It was more precautionary. The car was very damaged, and the HGV was not as bad, it was ok.