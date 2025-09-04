A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after her moped was involved in a collision with a van and a car.

The incident happened on Copnor Road at around 6.23pm on Wednesday, September 3 with police and ambulance services attending the scene. Police have confirmed that there were no other injuries reported and no arrests were made.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.23pm with reports of a collision on Copnor Road involving a car, a van and a moped. The moped rider, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“No other injuries were reported and no one was arrested.”