Woman rescued from vehicle found on its side by firefighters and paramedics in Leigh Park
Firefighters and paramedics rescued a woman who was found trapped inside a car on its side.
Emergency personnel from Havant Fire Station rushed to save the distressed female in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park, yesterday morning. Medical crews from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were also deployed.
Firefighter Nick Maskell, of Havant Fire Station, said they were called to the scene at roughly 10.30am and had to cut into the vehicle to save the 37-year-old. He told The News: ‘We saw a car on its side and a female was trapped inside.
‘The front wheel of the car was completely off. We went in through the back door of the vehicle and cut away the seats.
‘Ourselves and SCAS paramedics managed to get her out and on to a board. The woman had suffered no serious injuries.’
Firefighter Maskell said the woman was passed on to medical crews for treatment after being rescued.