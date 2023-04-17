Emergency personnel from Havant Fire Station rushed to save the distressed female in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park, yesterday morning. Medical crews from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were also deployed.

Firefighter Nick Maskell, of Havant Fire Station, said they were called to the scene at roughly 10.30am and had to cut into the vehicle to save the 37-year-old. He told The News: ‘We saw a car on its side and a female was trapped inside.

The woman was found trapped inside a car on its side in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The front wheel of the car was completely off. We went in through the back door of the vehicle and cut away the seats.

‘Ourselves and SCAS paramedics managed to get her out and on to a board. The woman had suffered no serious injuries.’

