A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.

Specialist police officers searched a house in Victoria Road North, Southsea yesterday afternoon – and closed the road – as part of an investigation into the incident. The suspect who was arrested has since been released under investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We received a report on Thursday, April 13 that between 7.10pm and 7.30pm a man had approached a 16-year-old girl known to him on St James’s Road and produced a suspected firearm. He began making threats towards a man in his 20s, who wasn’t present. It was later reported that the man in his 20s had been chased along Lake Road by a group of men.

An eyewitness reported seeing multiple police vehicles at the scene at around 1.15pm on Saturday, April 15 and that it looked as though a house was being raided.

‘No-one was injured in the incident. An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. As part of our investigation officers have arrested a 32-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of threats to kill. He has been released under investigation in relation to this offence while our enquiries continue.’

An eyewitness reported seeing armed officers and multiple police vehicles at the scene at around 1.15pm on Saturday, April 15 and said it looked as though a house was being raided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Hampshire police hunting for two men who attacked a victim in Southsea while riding bicycles