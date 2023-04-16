32-year-old arrested after group chases man down road in Landport - as specialist officers search house in investigation
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man after on suspicion of threats to kill after another man in his 20s was chased along a road in Landport.
Specialist police officers searched a house in Victoria Road North, Southsea yesterday afternoon – and closed the road – as part of an investigation into the incident. The suspect who was arrested has since been released under investigation.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We received a report on Thursday, April 13 that between 7.10pm and 7.30pm a man had approached a 16-year-old girl known to him on St James’s Road and produced a suspected firearm. He began making threats towards a man in his 20s, who wasn’t present. It was later reported that the man in his 20s had been chased along Lake Road by a group of men.
‘No-one was injured in the incident. An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. As part of our investigation officers have arrested a 32-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of threats to kill. He has been released under investigation in relation to this offence while our enquiries continue.’
An eyewitness reported seeing armed officers and multiple police vehicles at the scene at around 1.15pm on Saturday, April 15 and said it looked as though a house was being raided.
Shortly after the search, a Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘Specialist officers attended an address on Victoria Road North this afternoon in connection with an ongoing investigation. The road was closed for a short time while a search was completed, however was re-open by 1.30pm.