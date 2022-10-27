Local firefighters rushed to the scene in Webb Lane on Tuesday at roughly 8.34pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters helped a woman from her Hayling Island bungalow after a fire involving a toaster.

The kitchen fire broke out at a bungalow in Webb Lane, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The kitchen fire was out on arrival and crews handed the woman into the care of paramedics before carrying out a safe and well visit plus community safety activity at neighbouring properties.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad