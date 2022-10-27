News you can trust since 1877
Woman saved from kitchen blaze by fire crews in Hayling Island after smoke erupted from toaster

FIRE crews saved a woman after a kitchen fire broke out at her home in Hayling Island.

By Freddie Webb
54 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 1:08pm

Local firefighters rushed to the scene in Webb Lane on Tuesday at roughly 8.34pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters helped a woman from her Hayling Island bungalow after a fire involving a toaster.

The kitchen fire broke out at a bungalow in Webb Lane, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The kitchen fire was out on arrival and crews handed the woman into the care of paramedics before carrying out a safe and well visit plus community safety activity at neighbouring properties.’

