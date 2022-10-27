Woman saved from kitchen blaze by fire crews in Hayling Island after smoke erupted from toaster
FIRE crews saved a woman after a kitchen fire broke out at her home in Hayling Island.
Local firefighters rushed to the scene in Webb Lane on Tuesday at roughly 8.34pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters helped a woman from her Hayling Island bungalow after a fire involving a toaster.
‘The kitchen fire was out on arrival and crews handed the woman into the care of paramedics before carrying out a safe and well visit plus community safety activity at neighbouring properties.’