Woman sentenced to 22 months in prison after burgling 86-year-old's house before assaulting her
Charlee Louise Frost of Kingston Road in Portsmouth admitted burglary, assault, and fraud at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 19.
The court heard that on May 17, 2023 an 86 year-old woman was putting rubbish in the bin outside of her home on Powerscourt Road when Charlee Frost asked her for directions and left.
When the victim went back inside she saw Frost coming downstairs, claiming to have used the toilet.
The victim became suspicious and found that her purse containing her bank card had been taken and a short time later the victim spotted Frost on Farlington Road and confronted her.
The victim was assaulted by Frost, who then used the bank card to buy items in a nearby shop and she was arrested a short time later and the bank card and jewellery were recovered. The victim had to be treated for cuts and bruises.
On Friday September 29, at the same court Frost was sentenced to 20 months in prison for burglary, a further two months in prison to be served consecutively for assault, and 1 month in prison for fraud to be served concurrently.
Overall, Frost was jailed for a combined total of 22 months.
Investigating officer PC Rosy Dudeney-Cotteril said: “Not only did Frost steal from the victim, but she also assaulted her. Thankfully, she was not more seriously hurt. This sentence sends a clear message to distraction burglars, or anyone who tries to take advantage of elderly or vulnerable people in the city, that we will investigate these incidents thoroughly to secure justice for victims.
“The impact of having your home burgled should not be underestimated, and I’m really pleased that we have secured this outcome for the victim in this case.
“We urge anyone who has been the victim of dwelling burglary or anyone who has information on burglary or stolen goods to contact us on 101 or via the Hampshire Constabulary website”.