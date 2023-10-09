Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The court heard that on May 17, 2023 an 86 year-old woman was putting rubbish in the bin outside of her home on Powerscourt Road when Charlee Frost asked her for directions and left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the victim went back inside she saw Frost coming downstairs, claiming to have used the toilet.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 36-year-old woman has been sentenced to 22 months in prison after burgling an 86-year-old's home before assaulting her. Pictured: Charlee Louise Frost

The victim became suspicious and found that her purse containing her bank card had been taken and a short time later the victim spotted Frost on Farlington Road and confronted her.

The victim was assaulted by Frost, who then used the bank card to buy items in a nearby shop and she was arrested a short time later and the bank card and jewellery were recovered. The victim had to be treated for cuts and bruises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Frost was jailed for a combined total of 22 months.

Investigating officer PC Rosy Dudeney-Cotteril said: “Not only did Frost steal from the victim, but she also assaulted her. Thankfully, she was not more seriously hurt. This sentence sends a clear message to distraction burglars, or anyone who tries to take advantage of elderly or vulnerable people in the city, that we will investigate these incidents thoroughly to secure justice for victims.

“The impact of having your home burgled should not be underestimated, and I’m really pleased that we have secured this outcome for the victim in this case.