Woman taken to hospital in neck brace after being cut free from car in Farlington crash involving van and bus
A WOMAN was taken to hospital and left in a neck brace after a crash involving a car, van and bus yesterday evening.
Emergency crews were on scene to help free a woman who was trapped in a car following the collision on the Eastern Road, near the Shell Garage at the corner of Walton Road in Farlington, just before 6pm.
Paramedics on scene took the woman - a rear seat passenger - to hospital after she was cut free from the vehicle.
No one else was injured.
There were traffic disruptions following the crash.
Steve Bone, crew manager from Cosham Fire Station, said: ‘We had to cut the car up to get the casualty out after a crash involving a car, van and bus.
‘The woman was treated by paramedics and went to hospital after being put in a neck collar support.’