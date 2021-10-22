Emergency crews were on scene to help free a woman who was trapped in a car following the collision on the Eastern Road, near the Shell Garage at the corner of Walton Road in Farlington, just before 6pm.

Paramedics on scene took the woman - a rear seat passenger - to hospital after she was cut free from the vehicle.

Firefighters from Cosham had to cut a female casualty free from a car

No one else was injured.

There were traffic disruptions following the crash.

Steve Bone, crew manager from Cosham Fire Station, said: ‘We had to cut the car up to get the casualty out after a crash involving a car, van and bus.

‘The woman was treated by paramedics and went to hospital after being put in a neck collar support.’

