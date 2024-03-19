As reported on Monday, police and paramedics scrambled to Winter Road, Southsea, on Saturday around 5.30pm where a person was injured on the ground.

The road was blocked off by police before paramedics treated the woman – who was initially described by the force as having only suffered “minor injuries”. A police spokesperson told The News on Monday: "Police were called at 5.38pm (on Saturday) to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries."

However, it has since emerged the person’s injuries are not minor, with her still in hospital having suffered a bleed on the brain. A police spokesperson apologised for the error before adding: “The victim is still in hospital and suffered a bleed to the brain.”

It has also now been revealed by the victim’s partner that she was hit by a taxi and had to wait two hours in the road for an ambulance to arrive. Another woman also suffered a minor ankle injury in the incident, The News was told.

The injured woman’s partner said: “There were two ladies involved...the other lady twisted her ankle so it was a minor (injury). My partner crossed the road and the taxi hit her, she has no recollection of the incident as she was knocked unconscious.

"She has an ankle injury, facial injuries and a head injury. The ambulance took two hours to respond...she was laid in the road for two hours. We are still in the hospital now. We have no idea what happened and the police have not told us anything yet.”

